DaleDiva choir invites women of all ages to singing workshop

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 05:30 BST
Find your singing voice at DaleDiva's workshop on October 19, 2024 (photo courtesy of DaleDiva)
Derbyshire’s female choir DaleDiva is inviting women to a workshop where vocal warm-ups and simple harmonies will be learned, culminating in the singing of a Rolling Stones classic.

Experienced leaders and members of DaleDiva will be guiding lights throughout the workshop where participants will sing as a group. No experience is required and all ages are welcome to attend the afternoon of singing at Lime Tree Events Centre, Matlock on October 19 from 2pm until 5pm.

Tickets cost £15 (under 16s) or £20 (adults), including refreshments. Call or WhatsApp Helen on 07999 519902 to book your place.

