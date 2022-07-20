Cycling troupe The HandleBards gear up for two open-air performances of Twelfth Night in Derbyshire

The HandleBards will perform at Cromford Mills on July 23 and at Monkey Park, Chesterfield, on July 24, 2022.

Committed to providing environmentally-friendly entertainment, The HandleBards will cycle into the county to perform at Cromford Mills on July 23 at 7pm and Monkey Park, Chester Street, Chesterfield , on July 24 at 5pm.

Artistic Director Tom Dixon said “Our biggest ever UK tour will play more than 100 dates across the summer months. If you’re in need of a good laugh and want an excuse to bring your loved ones together, our irreverent take on Shakespeare’s classic comedy will provide just that. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets, pack your picnic and cross your fingers for some Great British sunshine!”

Twelfth Night tells the story of Duke Orsino who is in love with Lady Olivia, but she won’t have anything to do with suitors. Viola is shipwrecked and believes her twin brother Sebastian to be dead. Meanwhile, a bunch of Olivia’s servants plot to make a fool out of her pompous butler, Malvolio. There’s drunkenness, frivolity and cross-dressing a plenty.

Suitable for ages 8+, the show runs for 100 minutes.

The production is directed by James Farrell who has worked in the West End, at the Chichester Festival Theatre and at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

During this summer’s tour The HandleBards will be pedalling 1500 miles by bike, with a brief diversion – by train – to Germany’s hugely popular Shakespeare Festival. Set, props and costumes follow the performers in a 100% electric support vehicle.

The HandleBards travel by bike because they care about the planet and want to promote sustainability and healthy living. They have won the Edinburgh Fringe Sustainable Practice Award, were nominated for The Stage’s inaugural Sustainability Award and have cycled more than 12,000 miles to date.

A sense of adventure, a love of Shakespeare and a nifty little pun is how The HandleBards began. Since four fearless friends pedalled Twelfth Night to twenty UK venues in 2013, the company has grown to become an internationally renowned theatre company, bringing a charmingly chaotic brand of Shakespeare to audiences all over the globe.

Tickets for Twelfth Night at Cromford Mills cost from £11 to £18; go to www.handlebards.com/show/twelfth-night-cromford-mills.