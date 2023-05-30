Brendan Murphy, writer and star of Buffy Revamped at Sheffield Crucible Theatre on June 1, 2023.

All 144 episodes of the Nineties show will be retold by the fictional vampire William ‘Spike’ Pratt at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on June 1, 2023.

Buffy Revamped is, funny, satrical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references. It is the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

The show enjoyed an award-winning run at Edinburgh Fringe and is written and performed by comedian Brendan Murphy, whose last production FRIEND (The One with Gunther), won Best Play at the World Wide Comedy Awards.