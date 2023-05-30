Cult TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer inspires comedian Brendan Murphy's live parody show touring to Sheffield
Fans of the cult TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer can get the inside track on the smash-hit show from the one person who knows it inside out: Spike.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 07:44 BST
All 144 episodes of the Nineties show will be retold by the fictional vampire William ‘Spike’ Pratt at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre on June 1, 2023.
Buffy Revamped is, funny, satrical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references. It is the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.
The show enjoyed an award-winning run at Edinburgh Fringe and is written and performed by comedian Brendan Murphy, whose last production FRIEND (The One with Gunther), won Best Play at the World Wide Comedy Awards.
There will be two performances at the Crucible Theatre on June 1, starting at 6pm and 8pm. Tickets from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk