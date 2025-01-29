Cult films and drag bingo mark LGBTQ History Month at The Showroom in Sheffield
HIghlights at The Showroom Cinema will include The People’s Joker (director Vera Drew) in which an aspiring clown grappling with her gender identity combats a fascistic caped crusader. Catch The People’s Joker from February 21 to 27.
Best of Iris Prize on February 22 is a showcase of award-winning new talent from one of the UK’s most prestigious LGBTQ+ film festivals and is hosted in collaboration with EDEN Film Productions.
Doc Nights: This is Ballroom (directors Juru, Vitã) on February 24 is a euphoric explosion of Brazil’s contemporary queer culture, where Rio de Janeiro’s top ballroom houses convene in an electrifying, all-night competition. This film is presented in collaboration with Sheffield DocFest.
The films start on February 1 with a 20th anniversary screening of Saving Face, a rom-com directed by Alice Wu about a Chinese-American lesbian, her unwed mother and a dancer girlfriend.
Isobel Harrop, Assistant Programmer: Young Audiences, says: “We can’t wait to deliver another year of rich and diverse programming that explores the many corners of LGBTQ+ cinema. This time we’re working with even more local groups to showcase the stories they want to see, inspiring, celebrating, and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community within Sheffield.”
The line-up of events marking LGBTQ History Month wlll include an emotional wellbeing workshop on February 9. A night of Drag Bingo, hosted by drag sensation Emma Maezin, will be held on February 12.
Details for the full programme can be found at: www.showroomworkstation.org.uk/lgbtqhistorymonth2025
