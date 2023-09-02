Bernie Clifton will make a guest appearance at the centenary gala night at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on September 10, 2023.

Comedian and singer Bernie, who is known for his performances on Crackerjack and The Voice and lives in Barlow, will toast 100 years of the Winding Wheel at the venue on Sunday, September 10.

Bernie said: “I’m really looking forward to being part of the Winding Wheel’s 100th birthday celebrations, I can’t remember being there for the opening but I’m sure someone will tell me if I was!”

Tony Rudd, of Britain’s Got Talent fame, is compering the evening, three months before he treads the boards in the pantomime Aladdin at Chesterfield’s showpiece venue.

The concert will feature performances by professional and amateur companies drawn from Chesterfield. These include Academy of Dance, Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra, Chesterfield Operatic Society, Chesterfield Studios, Diane Bradbury Theatre Dance School, Directions Theatre Arts, Rumpus Theatre Company and Wise Owl Theatre Company.

From September 11 to 15 there will be cinema screenings showing a film from each decade over the last 100 years, which were selected through a public vote. Classic films being shown are Metropolis, The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, The Bridge On The River Kwai, Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid, The Godfather, Chariots of Fire, The Full Monty, Bridget Jones’ Diary and Paddington.

Originally built in 1923 for the Chesterfield Picture House Company, the building was intended to be the most luxurious destination in the town. As well as a cinema, there was an elegant ballroom and silver service restaurant.

In 1937 it was renamed as the Odeon but maintained the lavish interiors. In the 1970s the ballroom was used as a well-known disco venue.

The cinema closed in 1981 before being taken over by Chesterfield Borough Council and reopening as an entertainment venue in 1987. Since then, it has hosted live music, conferences, theatre productions and cinema screenings.

Centenary celebrations will include a free exhibition with objects and photos telling the story of the last 100 years and exclusive tours of the building including the backstage areas.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, the borough council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Winding Wheel Theatre has a rich history in our town and residents of all ages will have fantastic memories of performances they have seen at the venue over the years. We’ve made sure there is something for everyone to enjoy and join in the centenary celebrations.”

Tickets for the Centenary Gala Concert cost £19.20. Cinema tickets cost £5.20 but visitors can book tickets for all centenary films for £20.20. Tours of the building are free but must be pre-booked.