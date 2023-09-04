Todd Boyce, better known as Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid, will play Demon Vanity in Mother Goose at Derby Arena, running from December 8 to 31, 2023.

Todd, who is originally from America, has starred in blockbuster series and films including The Crown (Netflix), Sherlock (BBC), Beaver Falls (Channel 4), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as well as numerous performances. He trained at the National Institute of Dramatic Art in Sydney, Australia.

Other key cast members in Mother Goose include familiar faces from pantomimes past.

Derby’s beloved award-winning panto dame Morgan Brind returns as Mother Goose. A much-loved matriarch to her quackers family who live in Squalkstone.

Kristian Cunningham, 2022’s Aladdin and local lad makes his return to Derby Arena’s stage as Benedict.

Nicola Martinus-Smith, who also starred in Aladdin as Princess Amira, returns to the cast line-up as Rosemary.

Firm fan-favourite, Roddy Peters (Norman Ton in Sleeping Beauty) returns to the venue to star as Baron Wasteland.

With s-peck-tacular sets, breath-taking special effects, egg-squisite costumes and mountains of mayhem, Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment are hatching a plan to make this the perfect action-packed adventure guaranteed to have the whole family honking with laughter.

Mother Goose lands at Derby Arena on December 8 and runs until December 31.