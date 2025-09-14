Maria Longchambon is one of five Coronation Street actors who will be appearing in An Audience with Coronation Street at Sheffield City Hall on September 19, 2025 (photo: Coronation Street).

Fans of telly’s longest-running British soap Coronation Street can discover behind-the-scenes secrets in a live show featuring fan favourites and a legend.

An Audience with Coronation Street will bring Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), Andrew Whyment (Kirk Sutherland), Jimmi Harkishin (Dev Alahan), Rob Mallard (Daniel Osborne) and Amanda Barrie (Alma Baldwin) to Sheffield City Hall on September 19, 2025.

Laughs, revelations, and a once-in-a-lifetime show are in store in an evening hosted by This Morning’s resident soap expert Sharon Marshall. Corrie fans will hear all the gossip straight from the source, discover the actors behind the characters, their journeys and their funniest on-set moments.

Samia, who has been having pre-show catch-ups to prep a few gems, said: “I spoke to Sharon Marshall the other week, and we had a big chat for an hour about all sort of funny anecdotes… favourite storylines, tough ones to film, things like that.

“I think it’ll be so much fun and actually a good trip down memory lane for us all to relive some of the nostalgic moments over the years.”

On landing a role in Britain’s much loved soap, Samia said: “I was just thinking ‘I’ve got a job for potentially six months!’ Obviously not thinking for one second I’d still be there 25 years later.”

The last time Samia was on stage was when she was 15 and at drama school but her experience meeting fans at Corrie Star Tours has helped her prepare. “It’ll be a little bit like that but on a much bigger scale,” she said.

As the legend in An Audience with Coronation Street, Amanda will take centre stage in the second half. Amanda will be reminiscing about her 20 years on the cobbles in which her high-profile storylines included a brief relationship with Ken Barlow (played by William Roache), being seduced by Audrey Roberts’ estranged son Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) and being kidnapped by Don Brennan (Geoffrey Hinsliff). The actress left Coronation Street 24 years ago when her character was killed off, Alma dying from cervical cancer in her friend Audrey’s home.

Amanda said: “The show’s heart has always been its people, on screen and off – I’m so looking forward to sharing those memories.”

Tickets for An Audience with Coronation Street cost £35.50, available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk