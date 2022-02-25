Concert version of The Pirates of Penzance in Chesterfield celebrates society's golden jubilee

Whittington Moor Methodist Church.

Dore Gilbert and Sullivan Society will present a concert version of the classic musical comedy at Whittington Moor Methodist Church on Saturday, March 5, at 2.30pm.

Chairman Alan Wade said: “In our 50th anniversary year we are delighted to be able to offer audiences this preview of what is going to be a very special revival.

“Even though it is a concert version, it will still have the same great singing with piano accompaniment rather than orchestra and the odd prop and accessory, though it will not be fully costumed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We will, however, have a narrator to guide newcomers through the comic story of pirates, sisters and policemen.

“It might not be the full golden experience of our 50th anniversary show, but it will be great entertainment nevertheless, a great value afternoon and you’ll even be able to join in with some of the choruses!”

The society will unveil its full production of the much-loved swashbuckling adventure at the Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield, from April 6 to 9, 2022.

Tickets for the March concert version of Pirates cost £8 and for the full April show £16 (adult) or £8 (under 16). To book call 07565 805405, visit doregass.weebly.com or email [email protected]