Comic prankster Simon Brodkin tours Screwed Up show to Sheffield

World-famous prankster and Tik Tok sensation Simon Brodkin is touring his outrageous stand-up show to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Dec 2023, 08:34 GMT
Simon Brodkin will present his live show Screwed Up at Sheffield City Hall on June 21, 2024.

Simon will rip into celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin, Prince Andrew and God in his show titled Screwed Up. Nothing is off limits in this critically acclaimed show, including his own mental health, his family, his five arrests and how he once found himself at an underground sex party.

Simon, the most watched British comedian on Tik Tok and the creator of Lee Nelson, will perform at Sheffield City Hall on June 21, 2024. Age guidance 14+ years.

For tickets go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

