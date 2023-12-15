Comic prankster Simon Brodkin tours Screwed Up show to Sheffield
World-famous prankster and Tik Tok sensation Simon Brodkin is touring his outrageous stand-up show to Sheffield.
Simon will rip into celebrity culture, social media, the police, Putin, Prince Andrew and God in his show titled Screwed Up. Nothing is off limits in this critically acclaimed show, including his own mental health, his family, his five arrests and how he once found himself at an underground sex party.
Simon, the most watched British comedian on Tik Tok and the creator of Lee Nelson, will perform at Sheffield City Hall on June 21, 2024. Age guidance 14+ years.
For tickets go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk