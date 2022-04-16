Comedy thriller at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre will keep the best amateur detective guessing to the end

David Gilbrook, left, and John Goodrum star in Who Killed 'Agatha' Christie? at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre from April 19 to 23, 2022.

Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie? will be presented by Tabs Productions at the Pomegranate Theatre from April 19 to 23.

When playwright John Terry invites caustic theatre critic Arthur “Agatha” Christie to help him expose the suspected affair of their respective partners, everything is not quite as it seems, and events take an unexpected and decidedly sinister turn.

This enthralling West End comedy thriller will keep you guessing to the very end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Goodrum, no stranger to The Pomegranate, plays John Terry with David Gilbrook as the eponymous “Agatha”, aka critic, Arthur Christie. David and John first met as young actors and worked together in Basingstoke in 1985. Forty years later, will their friendship survive?

Who Killed ‘Agatha’ Christie? will be staged nightly at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, April 20, at 2pm and Saturday, April 23, at 3pm.