News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Comedy theatre show Murmuration flies in for Derbyshire town's festival fringe

A sharp avian adventure involving quantum theory, Artificial Intelligence and 38,000 starlings will land at a Derbyshire festival.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Steve Vertigo will perform Murmuration at Underground at the Clubhouse, Buxton from July 7 to 9, 2023.Steve Vertigo will perform Murmuration at Underground at the Clubhouse, Buxton from July 7 to 9, 2023.
Steve Vertigo will perform Murmuration at Underground at the Clubhouse, Buxton from July 7 to 9, 2023.

Steve Vertigo will perform his comedy theatre show Murmuration at Underground at the Clubhouse in Buxton as part of the town’s Festival Fringe from July 6 to 8, 2023.

It’s a tale of a man isolated by technology who discovers adventure, freedom and friendship when a murmuration of starlings takes him under its wing. His gadgets fights back and he must win the battle if his new friends are to survive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets £7and £9; book online at https://underthefringe.com/book/murmuration

Related topics:DerbyshireArtificial IntelligenceBuxtonTickets