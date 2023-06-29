Comedy theatre show Murmuration flies in for Derbyshire town's festival fringe
A sharp avian adventure involving quantum theory, Artificial Intelligence and 38,000 starlings will land at a Derbyshire festival.
By Gay Bolton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Steve Vertigo will perform his comedy theatre show Murmuration at Underground at the Clubhouse in Buxton as part of the town’s Festival Fringe from July 6 to 8, 2023.
It’s a tale of a man isolated by technology who discovers adventure, freedom and friendship when a murmuration of starlings takes him under its wing. His gadgets fights back and he must win the battle if his new friends are to survive.
Tickets £7and £9; book online at https://underthefringe.com/book/murmuration