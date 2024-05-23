Jack Dee will perform his Small World show live at Buxton Opera House on June 18 and Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on Jun 22, 2025.

Jack Dee, one of Britain’s biggest and brightest comedy stars, will perform his new show live in Chesterfield and Buxton.

The master of dry wit and deadpan delivery tours his Small World show Buxton Opera House on June 18 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on June 22, 2025. Tickets go on general sale today (May 23) at 11am.

Culture wars, the environment, British foreign policy and social justice are just a few of the topics that Jack spectacularly fails to address (or even mention) in his brand new show. Instead, he doubles down on his fascination with the meaningless small things of life like Zoom protocol, what’s new in the world of radiators and the worst careers advice office in the world.

Jack will guide audiences through his varied life and career with his customary charm and well known gift for talking absolute rubbish on any given subject.A regular on BBC Radio 4, Jack is the chairman of the iconic ‘antidote to panel games’, I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue and regularly tours the country with a live stage version of the BBC hit show.

He also co-hosts the hit podcast Oh My Dog! with fellow comedian Seann Walsh where they interview well-known dog owners about their canine antics. Recent guests include:Julian Clary, Beverley Knight, Romesh Ranganathan, Rob Beckett and Alan Carr.

Jack is also well-known for co-writing and starring in two of his own sitcoms; four series of Lead Balloon for BBC Two and two series of the hit ITV show Bad Move.

He is the author of bestselling autobiography, Thanks for Nothing, and the hilarious agony uncle book What Is Your Problem? which was published in 2021.

Jack is a regular host of Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and other recent TV credits include presenting Very Nearly An Armful, a documentary about Tony Hancock’s life (Gold), QI (BBC One), Jack Dee’s HelpDesk (BBC Two), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two) and starring as Geoff in three series of the hit BBC series JOSH (BBC Three).

Jack recently recorded his stand-up special Jack Dee Off The Telly at The Comedy Store in London’s West End.