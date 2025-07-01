Hayley Ellis, Rob Rouse, Markus Birdman, Stephen Carlin, Friz Frizzle, clockwise from bottom right, will perform at the Edinburgh Festival Preview Alldayer at Bar One, Derby on July 6, 2025.

Comedy fans in Derbyshire will have a sneak preview of five performers’ latest shows before they head north to make their mark at the world-famous Edinburgh Festival

The Edinburgh Festival Preview All-Dayer in the covered beer garden starts at 2pm with Hayley’s show and rounds off with Friz who starts his set at 7.30pm.

Hayley Ellis is a former sight gag contributor for the Russell Howard’s Good News television programme and has written for 8 Out of 10 Cats. She has appeared on MTV’s Why aye love Geordie Shore and Comedy Set Lists for Virgin television. Hayley’s sketches and jokes have appeared on Radio 4’s Newsjack.

Rob Rouse is instantly recognisable from his many TV appearances including Upstart Crow, John Bishop’s Only Joking, Celebrity Juice and Dave’s One Night Stand as well as making a guest appearance on Coronation Street. The ever exuberant performer is renowned for cheeky banter and extremely funny tales that keep his audience enthralled. Rob will perform from 3.25pm.

Britain’s Got Talent fans may recognise Markus Birdman who reached the semi-finals in 2024. Marcus is intelligent, controversially witty, hip and silly and has built up a reputation as one of the best circuit acts in the country. His dandyish onstage confidence, versatility and infectious nature result in a truly absorbing performance. Catch Markus’s show from 4.50pm.

Stephen Carlin has an insightful writing style and accomplished delivery. The Scottish funny guy has been described as one of the ‘Ten Best Comedians in the World Ever’ by Stewart Lee while Kevin Bridges commented: “He’s a quality comedian. Recommended.” Stephen’s show will start at 6.15pm.

Friz Frizzle has been writing parody songs for more than two decades, several of which he will perform in Derby. A writer for The New Show, Mock the Week and Len Goodman’s Partners in Rhyme, Friz won the Leicester Comedy Festival Best Show award in 2020.

Tickets cost £13 in advance for the full day’s show or £8 for the evening (after 6pm). All info and bookings at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk