Comedians aim for champion's crown in competition final at Derby venue
Winners of heats for the Should I Stay or Should I Go?’ competition will be competing in the Champions Special showdown at the Blessington Carriage on Chapel Street on Monday, January 15, 2024.
Judges, picked from the audience, will vote on who to keep on and who to send off. At the end of the night all the finalists will get another minute to show their talent and then everybody helps to decide who the overall champion will be.
The event, organised by Funhouse Comedy, will be presided over by Spiky Mike.
Many top comedians including James Acaster, Josh Pugh and Scott Bennett have appeared at Funhouse Gong Shows, so this could be your chance to see a new star in the making.
Tickets cost £7 in advance, available from www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
Doors open at 7.30pm and the fun begins at 8pm.