Comedian Simon Evans explores memory in live show touring to Derbyshire town

Respected comedian Simon Evans is bringing his unforgettable wit and wisdom to Derbyshire.
By Gay Bolton
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:18 BST
Simon Evans will present his new live show Have We Met? at Bakewell Town Hall on October 8, 2023.

Simon, whose TV credits include Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week, will present his live show Have We Met? at Bakewell Town Hall on Friday, October 8.

His latest creation explores memory and how we try to keep hold of it as we age. Simon said: “It’s partly about failing memory and the strange sense that the most instantly relatable thing about getting older is that you don’t automatically form new memories. And that, almost stereotypically, results in forgetting what you went to the shops for or whatever your wife says.

“I still have a good recall of facts. I won Celebrity Mastermind and was on University Challenge. My wife jokes that when we watch University Challenge and I shout the answers it used to please her to see me happy. Now she watches with me to make sure that I’m not getting dementia.”

Tickets cost £17; go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

