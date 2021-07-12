Comedian Paul Smith reschedules live shows in Sheffield and Nottingham

New dates have been announced for comedian Paul Smith’s live show Changed which is touring to Sheffield and Nottingham.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 12th July 2021, 6:36 am

The cheeky chappy’s dates in both cities have been moved back a couple of months from July 2021.

Paul will now play at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on September 17 and at Sheffield City Hall on September 25.

Join the compere of the Hot Water Comedy Club as he mixes sharp, hilarious stories from his life with his trademark off the cuff wit.

Paul Smith

Tickets for Nottingham cost £24.50, go to www.trch.co.uk; tickets for /Sheffield cost £26.70. Go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. Tickets bought for the original shows remain valid.

