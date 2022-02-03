Comedian Geoff Norcott casts eye over parenthood in live show touring to Sheffield

Geoff, whose screen credits include Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, will perform at The Leadmill on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The premise for the comedian’s latest show, I Blame The Parents, is that whatever is wrong with your life can be blamed on someone else, from the government and empllyers to your mum and dad.

As a political and social commentator Geoff has made regular appearances on programmes including Question Time, Politics Live and All Out Politics.

Geoff Norcott performs at The Leadmill, Sheffield, on February 10, 2022 (photo: Karla Gowlett).

In 2021 he released his first book, a memoir entitled Where Did I Go Right (How the Left Lost Me).