Climate change emergency in the spotlight as plays are updated for new run at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre

Joe Bannister and Kiran Landa appear in both plays that comprise The Contingency Plan, opening at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, on October 14 and 15 and running until November 5, 2022.

Steve Waters’ creations Resilience and On the Beach will open at the theatre on October 14 and 15 respectively, under the banner of The Contingency Plan.

One play is a compelling family drama, the other a thrilling political satire. Each stands alone, together they’re a fearless, funny and foreboding portrait of a near future.

Performing fixed roles across both plays, Joe Bannister (Trouble in Mind) will play the role of Will and Kiran Landa (Extinct) will play the role of Sarika. Both are making their Sheffield Theatres debut.

Also making their debut at Sheffield Theatres are Geraldine Alexander (Oslo) playing Tessa in Resilience and Jenny in On The Beach and Peter Forbes (Jack Absolute Flies Again) playing Colin in Resilience and Robin in On The Beach.

Paul Ready (Motherland) plays Christopher in Resilience and is returning to Sheffield Theatres, having performed in World Music.

Caroline Steinbeis, director of Resilience, and Chelsea Walker, director of On the Beach, said: ‘We cannot wait to share The Contingency Plan with Sheffield audiences. The more we get to know these plays, the more urgent they seem to become. We could not ask for a better company to bring these politically thrilling, entertaining and deeply moving plays to life."

Both plays will run until November 5, 2022.