Classical musicians are tuning up for concerts across Derbyshire.

St James Trio, composed of violinists Jeremy Sampson and John Smart and pianist George Parsons, will play at St Leonard’s Church, Spital Chesterfield on April 26, 2025. George, a resident of Spital, and his fellow musicians last played in Chesterfield two years ago where they attracted a sell-out audience.

They formed in 2021 for their first concert at the London church of St James, Muswell Hill.

Tickets cost £15 for their performance in Chesterfield, which starts at 7.30pm, available from the website www.spitalarts.org, email: [email protected] or call 01246 220741.

Baroque Alchemy play at St Alkmund's Church, Duffield on April 5, 2025 (photo: Beth Mercer)

*Baroque Alchemy, a duo featuring international recorder player and Red Priest frontman Piers Adams and keyboardist Lyndy Mayle, will play at St Alkmund’s Church, Duffield on April 5.

Their programme includes Bach Suite from the Goldberg Variations, Albinoni Adagio from Concerto in D minor, Telemann Andante, Telemann Danse Rustique, Forqueray La Boisson, Mealli La Biancuccia, Clarke Hypnosis, Albeniz Asturias and Piazzolla Café 1930.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £19 (adult), £18 (concession) and £7 (student), available on the door, online at www.musicatduffield.comor https://wegottickets.com/event/619598or call Caroline Morgan on 07977 091171.

*Derby Concert Band will air classics by Edward Elgar and William Walton in its spring concert on Saturday, March 22 at the city’s Landau Forte College theatre.

Titled The Magical Musical World of Mayor Potter, the concert will include film classics by John Williams and Hans Zimmer in a programme selected by the Mayor of Derby.

This special concert will raise money for the mayor’s charities – The Invisible Friends and The Jericho Society and start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12, available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/derby-concert-band