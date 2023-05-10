Circus theme for same-sex relationship tale in award-winning show for Sheffield
Award-winning circus show The Chosen Haram is touring to Sheffield.
By Gay Bolton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 08:51 BST
The production will be performed on two Chinese Poles and tells the tale of two gay men who meet on a dating app and the barriers – social, cultural and personal – that they must overcome.It's emotionally candid, heart-warming with moments of humour and set to a banging soundtrack.
Haram is an Arabic term meaning forbidden.
Winner of The Summerhall Lustram Award at Edinburgh Fringe last year, The Chosen Haram wll be presented at the University of Sheffield drama studio on May 12, 2023.
Tickets cost £13 (full), £8 (concessions), go to www.shef.ac.uk or call 0333 666 3366