Circus show for children with disabilities and learning needs rolls up to Derbyshire

Circus Starr will welcome families to its Big Top tent at Markeaton Park, Derby on Sunday, May 1.
A British Sign Language interpeter will enable deaf audience members to enjoy the likes of hilarious clown Chico Rico.
The community interest company’s events are kindly funded by businesses, meaning that families can enjoy live arts at no cost to themselves.
Fundraising director Michelle Crossley said: “We can’t wait to fill our Big Top tent with smiles and laughter again. The impact of coronavirus can be seen in so many ways, so we know that an event like ours in needed now more than ever. We’re looking forward to uniting those who may feel isolated in their community through the magical art of circus, in a safe and inclusive environment.”
Performances at Markeaton Park take place on Sunday at 1.30pm and 4pm. To apply for tickets, go to www.circus-starr.org.uk