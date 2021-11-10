Circus cabaret show with Guinness World Record-holder tours to Derbyshire

'Luminosa' by the Lost in Translation circus company (photo: Luke MacGregor).

Luminosa, which is touring to Derby Theatre on November 12, will feature strongman Massimiliano Rossetti performing the rarely seen Korean Cradle with his acro partner and highly ranked junior gymnast Roisin Morris.

Two years ago Rossetti scooped the Guinness World Record for performing the most somersaults on a Korean Cradle in one minute, when he achieved 16 somersaults.

On stage with Rossetti and Morris will be dazzling aerialist Tilly Mae, aerial hoop artist Danielle Summer, foot juggler Valerie Jauregui and straps performer Holly Downey.

Joining the Lost in Translation crew will be Sadiq Ali on Chinese pole, Zaki Musa on flying pole and Joana Dias on aerial hoop.

The circus artists will be accompanied by live music created by Peter Reynolds (composer for acclaimed show Hogwallops).