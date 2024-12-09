Christmas spirit will flow through Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society concert

Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society will perform at St Leonard's Church, Spital, Chesterfield on December 20, 2024.

Heart-waming winter favourites will be performed by Chesterfield Co-operative Choral Society in a Christmas concert in the town.

The Co-op choir, under the musical direction of Adam Green, will sing at St Leonards Church, Spital on Friday, December 20.

Accompanist George Parsons is a resident of Spital and a member of St James Trio who played to a packed audience at St Leonard’s Church last year. St James Trio will be returning for a concert at the church in April 2025.

The choir has performed many concerts over its 87 years, most notably Handel's Messiah.

Originally formed as the Chesterfield Labour Choir in 1937, the choir became the Chesterfield Co-operative Mixed Voice Choir after an offer from the Chesterfield Co-operative Mixed Voice Choir. In 1969 the choir performed at the 75th anniversary of the Chesterfield Co-operative Society.

The choral society are currently supported by Central Co-operative who have enabled the choir to expand and develop their repertoire. Central Co-op are also supporting the concert at St Leonard’s Church which starts at 7.30pm.