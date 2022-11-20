The Luminate trail visits the grounds of Hardwick Hall for the first time from November 23 to January 2 (photo: Meg Hodson Photography)

Hardwick Hall, Chatsworth House and Calke Abbey are hosting illuminated trails in the run-up to Christmas.

Light tunnels, animated characters, a 3D projection onto the side of Hardwick Hall and a wishing tree are among the features of the Luminate trail. The dazzling trail will weave a 1.5m-long route through the Hardwick estate from November 23 to December 24, from 4.30pm each night.

Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers of Luminate, said: "The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before – and we can’t wait to open!”

The grounds of Chatsworth House are full of pretty festive lights until January 8 (photo: India Hobson/Haarkon)

Tickets for Luminate are priced from £15 (adult), £11 (child), £48 (family), available from the website www.luminate.live

Festive lights are lighting the way for visitors to the gardens of Chatsworth House until January 8. See the Maze illuminated for the first time with wands of light and experience the ‘northern lights’ over the Canal Pond. Christmas in the Garden tickets, including unlimited access to the garden and parking for one car, cost £16 (adult), £9.50 (child), £40 (family, two adults, up to three children). Tickets for the house, including parking for one car, cost £29.50 (adult), £18 (child), £78 (family, two adults, up to three children). Book at www.chatsworth.org

Spectacular festive lights and illuminated installations including a giant lamp, 360-star projections, interactive shadow puppets and a willow light tunnel will be a feature at Calke Abbey from December 19 to 23. The illuminated trail will take in the Stableyards, the Pleasure Grounds and St Giles Church.

Digital artists TECHSQUAD from Derby’s creative arts centre QUAD have worked on the festive trail for Calke Abbey. Caroline Taylor, visitor operations and experience manager at Calke Abbey, said: “For 2022, we’re thrilled to be working with QUAD to bring more magic to the illuminations, extending the lights into the Stableyards and creating amazing moments for visitors to discover and share along the way.”

Calke Abbey will be the centrepiece of the festive lights trail in December (photo: Susan Guy)

There will also be a chance to discover Christmases of the past as visitors explore the historic house, tunnels and stableyards, as well as through a downloadable family trail. Christmas at Calke also includes festive fairs in the Riding School and opportunities to meet Father Christmas and Mrs Claus.

Caroline added: “There’s lots happening at Calke this December, alongside the illuminations, for visitors to enjoy and get in the festive spirit. Normal admission applies and there’s no additional ticket fee, to help everyone have a magical Christmas.”

Admission to Calke Abbey’s park and gardens cost £7 (adult), £3.50 (child), £17.50 (family). Admission to the house costs £10 (adult), £5 (child), £25 (family). Book tickets at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/peak-district-derbyshire/calke-abbey/christmas-at-calke-abbey

Enjoy a tree-lined walk at Ednaston’s Heritage Wood, near Ashbourne. Visitors can follow a beautiful trail of sparkling lights, see a rainbow of lasers and delight in a musical light show on the lake and enjoy refreshments and stalls.