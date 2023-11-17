Who doesn’t love this golden opportunity to cheer the hero, boo the villain and laugh at the Dame’s crazy costumes and corny jokes.

Soap stars and music heroes letting their hair on stage are the icing on the Christmas cake.

Now regarded by many as a British tradition, pantomime’s roots lie in ancient Greece. The art form was later adopted in Italy and France before UK audiences took it to their hearts. John Rich, a dancer, acrobat and mime artist, is believed to have laid the foundations for panto in England in the18th century.