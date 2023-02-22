Christian was an integral part of the Perrier award-winning show Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars, with comic/songster Rich Hall, and travelled the world three times.

Award winning comedian and writer Mark Maier will open the night. Before starting in comedy Mark wrote and performed in numerous radio commercials in America. Also in demand as a voiceover, you may have heard him on South Park as well as various commercials. As a comic actor, he appeared alongside Ardal O’Hanlon and Hugh Dennis in BBC TV’s long-running sitcom My Hero and has many TV and radio credits to his name.