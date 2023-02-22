Christian Reilly heads night of fun at Derbyshire rugby club
Comedian Christian Reilly will headline a night of fun at a Derbyshire venue where he will demonstrate the talent that has made people laugh at live shows around the world.
Christian was an integral part of the Perrier award-winning show Otis Lee Crenshaw and the Black Liars, with comic/songster Rich Hall, and travelled the world three times.
Now a solo performer, Christian will headline a show at Derby Rugby Club on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Award winning comedian and writer Mark Maier will open the night. Before starting in comedy Mark wrote and performed in numerous radio commercials in America. Also in demand as a voiceover, you may have heard him on South Park as well as various commercials. As a comic actor, he appeared alongside Ardal O’Hanlon and Hugh Dennis in BBC TV’s long-running sitcom My Hero and has many TV and radio credits to his name.
Kate Martin’s high energy story-telling and razor sharp observations will add to the fun.
The evening will be compered by Dave Byron.
Tickets cost £20, including pie and chips. To book, call Chris 07966370714 or email [email protected] For further details, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk