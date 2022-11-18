Derby Bach Choir’s concert on November 19, 2022, will be conducted by Richard Roddis and accompanied by Derby Bach Choir led by Derek Willlams. Soloists will be Claire Seaton (soprano), Kate Symonds-Joy (alto) Luis Gomes (tenor) and David Ireland (bass).

Reserved seats in the centre nave cost £24, unreserved seats in inner side aisle £16, unreserved seats in outer side aisle £10 and accompanied under 16s are free. Tickets can be obtained from the website at www.derbybachchoir.com.

One of the leading choral societies in the East Midlands with 90 members and now in its 64th season, Derby Bach Choir is currently recruiting for bass and tenor singers. The choir will perform Bach’s St Matthew Passion on March 18, 2023, which promises to be a highlight of its 2023 programme.