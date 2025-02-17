Immanuel Yeboah in Pig Heart Boy running at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse in Sheffield from February 27 until March 15, 2025 (photo: Ali Wright)

An acclaimed children’s story of a teenage boy who is urgently in need of a new heart will be brought to life on stage in Sheffield.

Pig Heart Boy by Malorie Blackman is the tale of Cameron who has always dreamed of living a normal life: making friends, going to school, and diving to the bottom of a as swimming pool. But his world is turned upside down when he is diagnosed with a serious heart condition and faces an urgent need for a transplant. With time running out, Cameron is offered a new heart and has to decide how far he will go to reclaim the life he so desperatly wants.

The stage adaptation by acclaimed playwright Winsome Pinnock will be directed by Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu at Sheffield’s Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse where it runs from February 27 until March 15.

Written in 1997, Pig Heart Boy was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal and adapted into a television series which was broadcast on BBC children’s television in 1999. Malorie said: “Though I wrote the story a while ago, it is still as relevant today as it was when first published and the topic of organ donation is still an urgent one.”

Tickets cost £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk