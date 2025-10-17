Sanctuary of Light runs at Chesterfield parish church from November 22 until 29, excluding Sunday, November 23. This immersive light and sound show has been specially designed for the town's landmark church.

Fifteen thousand tickets have gone on sale for a light and sound spectacular that has been created especially for Chesterfield’s famous crooked spire church.

Sanctuary of Light is an immersive display which will illuminate the interior of the parish church every day from November 22 to 29, excluding Sunday, November 23.

Josh Allen, events manager at the church, said: “It’s going to be so different and so spectacular. You’ll be going through an element of starlight and wonder into a candlelit moment, into a stained glass nativity scene and into the sun.

"There’s a complete soundtrack which matches this light show. As bells ring, bells will appear on the wall; as trumpets start to go off, you'll see trumpets and angels appear.

"It’s very personal to Chesterfield, there’s a nod to both the crooked spire’s history and Chesterfield’s history.”

Josh said the show will appeal to everyone, from little children to senior citizens. "Part of my job is to bring new people into the church,” he said. “We want people to walk into the building and go 'wow, it really is a friendly place, it is a warm place and we feel safe here’. We are trying to make the church as accessible to everybody as possible.

"We're making it so the whole area of the church which is being used for the light show will be accessible, which is difficult in a medieval building. There will be an opportunity for people to sit in a quiet chapel lit by candlelight if they want to reflect or relax in that immersive experience.”

The bespoke light and sound display is being created by Vent Media and Lindley Productions.

New floodlighting installed by the borough council will illuminate the exterior of the church. Josh said: “It won't be projections but it will be really well lit to suit the light show. Inside and outside will be beautiful.”

Tickets are priced at £5 each and will be on sale until 10 minutes before each slot. To book, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sanctuary-of-light-tickets-1752825641679. Queries about tickets, the show or the church can be made by emailing: [email protected].

Josh added: “We hope that if enough people buy tickets it can happen again next year.”