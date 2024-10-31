Chesterfield's civic dignitaries watch new musical Mountains of the Moon on tour of Derbyshire
The mayor, Cllr Jenny Flood, and mayoress, Heather Hopkinson, met members of the cast after the performance at Chesterfield College.
Mountains of the Moon continues its tour of Derbyshire with performances at Matlock Bath Grand Pavilion on Friday, November 1 at 6pm, Whittington Moor Methodist Church, Chesterfield on Saturday, November 2 at 2pm and Rose Theatre, Chesterfield on November 3.
The award-winning musical, written by Martin Coslett and Thomas Forbes Briscombe, tells the story of a group of animals who are thirsty as their river has dried up and who must work together to figure out a way to get the rain to fall, so that they can survive.
Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ashgateheritagearts
Performances of Mountains of the Moon have taken place at five schools and eight community venues in Chesterfield, Matlock and Bakewell over the past three weeks and given audiences of all ages hope about climate control.