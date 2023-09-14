Chesterfield Winding Wheel centenary gala night is celebrated in 16 photos
Students from Chesterfield’s performance acts schools joined forces with musicians, singers, actors and puppeteers for a centenary gala concert in the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre.
Legendary TV comedian and singer Bernie Clifton, of Crackerjack and The Voice fame, was the star of the show and entertained the audience with his humorous anecdotes, sketches and songs.
The concert was compered by impressionist Tony Rudd, from Britain’s Got Talent, who will perform in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel this Christmas.
Councillor Tricia Gilby, the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, cut a cake to celebrate the 100th birthday of the building which began life as a cinema.
1 / 5