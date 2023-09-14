Students from Chesterfield’s performance acts schools joined forces with musicians, singers, actors and puppeteers for a centenary gala concert in the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre.

Legendary TV comedian and singer Bernie Clifton, of Crackerjack and The Voice fame, was the star of the show and entertained the audience with his humorous anecdotes, sketches and songs.

The concert was compered by impressionist Tony Rudd, from Britain’s Got Talent, who will perform in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel this Christmas.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, cut a cake to celebrate the 100th birthday of the building which began life as a cinema.

1 . Centenary concert Scenes from the 100th birthday gala concert at the Winding Wheel. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett Photo Sales

2 . Centenary concert Tony Rudd, who will play Wishee Washee in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel Theatre this Christmas, compered the evening. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett Photo Sales

3 . Centenary concert Tap-dancing pupils of Diane Bradbury Theatre Dance School perform to music from 42nd Street. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett Photo Sales