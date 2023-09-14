News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield Winding Wheel centenary gala night is celebrated in 16 photos

Students from Chesterfield’s performance acts schools joined forces with musicians, singers, actors and puppeteers for a centenary gala concert in the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre.
By Gay Bolton
Published 14th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST

Legendary TV comedian and singer Bernie Clifton, of Crackerjack and The Voice fame, was the star of the show and entertained the audience with his humorous anecdotes, sketches and songs.

The concert was compered by impressionist Tony Rudd, from Britain’s Got Talent, who will perform in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel this Christmas.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, the leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, cut a cake to celebrate the 100th birthday of the building which began life as a cinema.

Scenes from the 100th birthday gala concert at the Winding Wheel.

1. Centenary concert

Scenes from the 100th birthday gala concert at the Winding Wheel. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett

Tony Rudd, who will play Wishee Washee in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel Theatre this Christmas, compered the evening.

2. Centenary concert

Tony Rudd, who will play Wishee Washee in Aladdin at the Winding Wheel Theatre this Christmas, compered the evening. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett

Tap-dancing pupils of Diane Bradbury Theatre Dance School perform to music from 42nd Street.

3. Centenary concert

Tap-dancing pupils of Diane Bradbury Theatre Dance School perform to music from 42nd Street. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett

A disembodied Cheshire Cat prowls the stage in Wise Owl Theatre Company's The Adventures Of Alice In Wonderland.

4. Centenary concert

A disembodied Cheshire Cat prowls the stage in Wise Owl Theatre Company's The Adventures Of Alice In Wonderland. Photo: Chesterfield Borough Council/Hayley Barnett

