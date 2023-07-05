Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra tunes up for 40th anniversary summer concert in Matlock
Mountain and moorland will provide the inspiration for Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra’s summer concert.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
The concert will take place in the members room, County Hall, Matlock, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7.30pm.
Musicians will play Concert Overture Land of the Mountain & The Flood by Hamish MacCunn, Suffolk Suite by Doreen Carwithen, Striding Edge by Matthew Curtis, Path Across The Moor by Arthur Butterworth and Symphony No 3 – Westmorland by Cecil Armstrong-Gibbs.
Jack Grime is the musical director, Lucy Phillips leads the ochestra and Edgar Divver is guest conductor for this concert which is part of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
Tickets cost £10 in advance and £12 on the night, accompanied children under 12 get free admission. For tickets call 01246 273767.