Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra play a Mountains and Moorland concert at County Hall, Matlock, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The concert will take place in the members room, County Hall, Matlock, on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7.30pm.

Musicians will play Concert Overture Land of the Mountain & The Flood by Hamish MacCunn, Suffolk Suite by Doreen Carwithen, Striding Edge by Matthew Curtis, Path Across The Moor by Arthur Butterworth and Symphony No 3 – Westmorland by Cecil Armstrong-Gibbs.

Jack Grime is the musical director, Lucy Phillips leads the ochestra and Edgar Divver is guest conductor for this concert which is part of Chesterfield Symphony Orchestra’s 40th anniversary celebrations.