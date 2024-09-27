Andy 'Botch' Birchall, Lee Stomper, Jim Fisher, Paul Hickman, Steve Bunting, Mick Bellfield, Richard Mosley and Andy Hardwick were the original Lord Skaman & The Magnificent 7.

Forget the return of Oasis playing big stadiums for big money.... the biggest reunion announcement of the year is Lord Skaman and the Magnificent 7 who are making their comeback in Chesterfield.

The ska favourites - winners of the Derbyshire Band of the Year 1991 - will celebrate 30 years since the release of their album Too Good To Be True at a gig in Real Time Music. Coincidentally, the dedicated music venue is also 30 years old.

Lord Skaman & The Magnificent 7 will make a triumphant return, supporting covers band The Skatoons on October 4.

Mick Bellfield, who plays in both bands, said: "It started out booking Real Time for The Skatoons. We've not got enough material for a whole night so we were coming up with ideas and I said 'I think it's 30 years since Skaman released the CD. I contacted as many people as I'd got numbers for and it snowballed. Original band members who have confirmed are Botch (Andy Birchall) on vocals, Mos (Richard Mosley) and me on trumpets, Paul Hickman on drums, Andy Hardwick on guitar, Steve Bunting on keys and Jim Fisher on bass. Since it's been announced that Botch is going to do it, the ticket sales have spiked. Everyone is excited about the whole thing."

In their heyday Lord Skaman and the Magnificent 7 supported their heroes including The Lambrettas in Mansfield and The Selecter at a gig down south.

Mick said: "We supported Bad Manners twice in 1999 and we made that into a live CD called Hot in the City. We played at the Corporation in Sheffield and we took two coachloads of people from the Racecourse Tavern on Whitt Moor, it was amazing.

"We played in Holland twice and we played in London for the first time, in Finsbury Park. It was always Botch's ambition to play in London - it was just another pub, hardly anyone there but it was the excitement of playing down south. All those firsts that we all did together."

The hard-working band played a whopping 47 dates during a two-month period in the early Nineties. And they had airplay on Radio 1 when Steve Wright featured See You, written by Skaman’s guitarist Lee Stomper.

Despite supporting their favourite big names and playing to more than 700 people at Rotterdam’s Palace in Holland, Mick said that winning the Derbyshire Times band of the year was the high spot. He said: "My parents were there and just about all of Chesterfield was there to support us. I can remember when third and second place were announced and I said in Botch's ear ' well, we've either won it or we've come nowhere'. Then they said our name and I was that excited, I was jumping up and down and rubbing Botch's hair. All my friends say even now that they can remember being there - it was like a landmark thing."

With another landmark gig for Lord Skaman & The Magnificent 7 pending, will their reunion be for one night only? Mick said: "I think there will be more than one person in the group, and I would imagine in the audience thinks I hope this isn't it. To quote one of the lyrics: "It's still too late....no, it's not."

Headlining the ska party will be The Skatoons comprising forntman Ali Musaid on vocals, Mick Bellfield on trumpet, Malc Siddall on drums, Cole Watkinson on guitar and Owen Downey on keyboards. Fomed in 2019, the group put a twist on non-ska favourites with a bit of Madness thrown into the set.

Tickets cost £13.44, go to https://wegottickets.com/event/630302