Lady Gaga tribute singer Donna Marie and her backing dancer Giuseppe delighted the crowd at Chesterfield Pride 2025 (photo: Dan Walker)

Early bird tickets are flying for Chesterfield Pride 2026 after organisers announced that the event would be brought forward in the summer calendar.

Next year’s event will be held in June at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor. A spokesperson said: “We always want to deliver the best event possible and moving the date means the event will be able to grow. We have noticed that more and more events are clashing on the same weekend in July. The weekend we currently have means people are having to choose between different events they love.

“We have chosen Saturday, June 13 as the date for the 2026 event. We appreciate having the event on a Saturday does not work for everyone. This would be the same for any day we select. We hope that by giving plenty of notice people can make arrangements to come and celebrate with us.”

Limited early bird standard tickets are now on sale and cost £6 each, early bird VIP £27 and platinum pass £68 (booking fee included). The spokesperson commented: “Last year the VIP passes sold out in record time. There are only a very limited amount at this price. We have listened to feedback and will be making some changes to the VIP Area including more toilets and bigger bar area.” To book, go to https://www.skiddle.com/e/41301593

Chesterfield Pride will run from 1pm until 7pm (last entry 5.30pm). There will be two stages packed with artists, plus stalls, funfair rides and food vendors.

The 2025 event, headlined by 911, attracted 2,600 supporters.