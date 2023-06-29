Chesterfield premiere for The Super Duper 70s Show created in Derbyshire and heading for theatres nationwide

Swedish supertroopers ABBA, dynamic divas Chic and pop pin-ups Bay City Rollers were on the playlist of many a teenager.

A new show which is premiering in Chesterfield will bring back those good times in an all-singing, all dancing spectacular featuring four-part harmonies, inspirational choreography, colourful costumes and projected images.

Claire Hudspeth is creative director of Stage Fever Productions, the company behind The Super Duper 70s Show which launches its nationwide theatre tour at the Winding Wheel on July 15, 2023.

The Super Duper 70s Show launches its tour at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on July 15, 2023.

She said: "I'm really proud of the show. It covers the whole spectrum of the most popular songs from glam rock, pop and disco. The talent is amazing - they are all professional performers who have come from cruise ships."

Claire, 35, who lives in Tupton, has done extensive research into the music, clothes and events of the decade, helped by the recollections of her dad John Sadler of Hasland and her business partner Andy Simpson who lives near Burton.

She said: "I sat down with my dad and went through the hair-dos, the fashions, the movies that were big at the time, political things and even the sweets. Everything that my dad has told me has gone into the show. I really want the audience to step into the theatre and feel that they're going back to their childhood."

Andy Simpson, financial and commercial director of Stage Fever Productions, said: "The Seventies was an iconic decade - I can't think of another era that has such a different range of genres of music. There's AC/DC's Highway To Hell, Meatloaf's Bat Out Of Hell, Bee Gees' Stayin' Alive, Elton John's Crocodile Rock - all timeless songs.

The Super Duper 70s Show was created in Derbyshire.

"In the twilight of my working life I'm doing something I've always wanted to do, a proper theatre tour with fantastic singers who could have had careers in their own right. It's the biggest thing that either of us have ever done. Claire has been treading the boards for years and I've been managing things for years."

Vintage vocalist Claire has a pedigree in groups such as The Daisy Belles, Ruby Rockabella & the Rockin' Robins and The Dazzlettes and as soloist Miss Ivy La Rouge, singing songs ranging from the Twenties to the Sixties.

Andy’s roots in the entertainments world stretch back to charity shows he organised during a time when his main job was financial advisor. He said: "In 2008 we did a show at Burton Brewhouse with Alexandra Burke performing there before she won the X Factor. Alexandra was just 19 years old and it was the first time she'd ever set foot in a theatre or dressing room."

Three years later Andy was asked if he would manage David Skyers, who had toured with Take That as a backing singer. Andy, 68, said: "By the end of the tax year, I had nine acts so I turned it into a business - I've still got the agency COSAM Entertainment."

Rewinding the hits and fashions from half a century ago in The Super Duper 70s Show.

It was through his agency work that Andy met Claire. He was looking for a Motown act and her trio The Dazzlettes fitted the bill.

Andy also booked Claire's solo act Miss Ivy La Rouge for a cruise from Southampton to Tenerife on which she sang songs from the Twenties, accompanied by an orchestra and dancers.

But then the pandemic struck and work dried up for both of them.Claire said: "Stage Fever Productions was created during lockdown as it was relevant to the strong desire to get back to the stage and perform again.

"We looked into getting an Arts Council grant to put on a Fifties rock and roll show and applied for funding but we didn't get it. So we thought about the Seventies. You do see a lot of Seventies disco or Seventies rock shows but you don't see a show that has all those elements to it so we found a bit of a gap in the market for a mixed genre show."We got a small grant to start us off which was great, then a business loan between us and Andy put some of his own money into it."

Vintage singer Claire Hudspeth is creative director of Stage Fever Productions who are bringing The Super Duper 70s Show to Chesterfield.

Claire, who grew up in New Whittington and Old Whittington, gained a BTec National Diploma in musical theatre at Ncn Clarendon College in Nottingham when she was 20.

She said: "I remember seeing someone with victory rolls in their hair and thought if I could be a singer and dress up as this girl, that would be amazing. I started delving into three-part harmonies and the Andrews Sisters and I was really drawn to it."

Her first job as a singer was with a resident band at Thoresby Hall and from that she joined the touring show Salute to the 40s, playing Gracie Fields and one of The Andrews Sisters.

A decade ago she formed The Daisy Belles, a trio that has gone from strength to strength, and provides much of Claire’s work nowadays. Her fellow Daisy Belles singer Sarah Bownes, who lives in Tibshelf is also a member of The Dazzlettes. At Christmas time Claire and Sarah entertain residents of care homes with pantomimes that they have written.

Fifties songs are another of Claire’s passions which she airs as lead singer with Ruby Rockabella and the Rockin' Robins. She said: "All the guys are from Chesterfield and so are The Buddies band."

Tickets for The Super Duper 70s Show cost £23; go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Claire Hudspeth, centre, with Marie Herrington and Sarah Bownes as The Daisy Belles who recapture the sounds of The Andrews Sisters.

Claire Hudspeth front Ruby Rockabella & The Rockin' Robins.