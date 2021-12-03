Chesterfield panto star is looking forward to sharing the fun with audiences

Suzanne Shaw with the cast of Beauty and the Beast on the panto set at Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre.

Suzanne Shaw, who plays Belle in Beauty and the Beast, said: “We have a lot of songs for the audiences to enjoy. It’s a very strong vocal cast. A cast of strong characters, wonderfully played. We are definitely going to have fun on and off stage!"

Actors and families alike can’t wait to return to live panto after last year’s family spectacular was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Suzanne, who rose to fame in the band Hear’Say, said: "It’s been great to get back into the process of putting on a show after having two years off and dusting off the cobwebs! The pantomime season is such a big part of British theatre and it’s been truly missed by many.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is enjoying her stay in the town and looks forward to exploring other parts of Derbyshire. “Chesterfield is such a lovely town,” said Suzanne. “I have enjoyed going for my morning runs through the town centre admiring the crooked spire, watching the market set up for the day and running around Queens Park. Also can’t wait to do some Christmas shopping! It’s brilliant having a town centre on the doorstep to be able to pop to the shops!”

Thomas Redgrave from Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro stars as Gaston and Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Andrew Fleming is cast in the comedy role of Philippe Philoppe.

Paul Holman, of Paul Holman Associates Ltd, who is producing the show, said: “Pantomime holds such a special place in so many people’s hearts and I am delighted that we’re able to return this year to the wonderful Pomegranate Theatre with Beauty and the Beast. We’ve pulled out all the stops to make this our most spectacular production yet and I hope audiences will enjoy returning to the much-loved tradition of panto as they make cherished memories which will last a lifetime.”