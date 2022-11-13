Robert Spencer plays Ebenezer Scrooge in Chesterfield Operatic Society's production of A Christmas Carol at the Winding Wheel Theatre from November 23 to 26, 2022.

The company’s shows have always been staged at the Pomegranate Theatre which has undergone two name changes since the operatic society made its debut with The Mikado in 1905.

But now that the Stephenson Memorial Hall, which houses the Pomegranate and Chesterfield Museum, is closed for a £17million redevelopment, the Winding Wheel Theatre is accommodating all live entertainment.

Operatic society chairwoman and veteran performer Dawn Melloy said: “Performing at the Winding Wheel has provided something of a challenge for us all, given the restrictions that the stage and the auditorium at the Winding Wheel have placed on us. We can no longer take for granted the facilities we enjoyed at the Pomegranate and therefore have been required to think out of the box.”

The society’s first production at the Winding Wheel Theatre is A Christmas Carol, running from November 23 to 26, 2022.

Robert Spencer plays the pivotal role of Ebenezer Scrooge. He said: “This is my second outing with this classic Dickens tale, having stalked the stage as the ghost of Jacob Marley in 2011. I am honoured to have the opportunity to take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. This part is an emotional challenge, as we follow Scrooge’s road to redemption. He has to be nasty, but also has to display enough elements of humanity so that his transformation on Christmas morning is believable."

A member of the society since 1996, Robert’s first principal role was Ali Hakim in Oklahoma (1998) and since then has played many leading roles, not only in Chesterfield but with different societies across the region.Robert recalls: “My favourite musical to date saw me singing whilst also walking the tightrope in Chesterfield Operatic Society’s 2002 production of Barnum.”

A Christmas Carol is directed by Adam Walker, who has undertaken many productions in Sheffield, choreographer is Mhairi Herring and musical director is Nick Stacey.