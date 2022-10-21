History enthusiasts Shaun Stevenson and Martin Alvey will be providing their very popular Chesterfield Great Historic Ghost Hunts in the lead-up to Halloween.

The 90-minute walking tour offers a thrilling mix of storytelling and street theatre specifically designed to send a chill down the spine of teenagers and adults alike.

A selection of more than a dozen ghostly locations have been chosen and a sprinkling of penny dreadful tales inspired by familiar locations and historic events have been especially written for this year’s Ghost Hunts.

Storyteller Shaun Stevenson, left, tour guide Martin Alvey, second right, with the 'ghosts' of murdered coachman and Mary Churchill. ,

The tours will start at the Pig & Pump on St Mary’s Gate at 9pm on October 28, 29 and 30.

Martin, who will be guiding the tour, said: “I really want to see a ghost this year, I’ll be bringing some clean underwear just in case we do.” Shaun, who is very much the storyteller, said: “It’s my job to make your blood run cold, when the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end my work is done.”

If you are brave enough to join them you can purchase a ticket for £6 per person in cash on the night at the Pig & Pump. That’s the same price as last year as Shaun and Martin wanted to keep the price low so that it remains an affordable evening out in these testing times.