Best-selling author and comedy legend Michael Palin is heading for Chesterfield to present the latest chapter in his diary series.

Ten years since his last published diary, Michael unlocks volume four of his life and times, from 1999 to 2009. HIs visit to Chesterfeld’s WInding Wheel on October 13, 2024 comes on the back of his new book There and Back which is due for release in September.

As the centuries change and Michael heads into middle age, he’s busier than ever. In his new show Michael brings these momentous times to life, with the help of rarely seen photos and videos. He takes on four new travel series, and a wide variety of documentaries from art and artists to the last day of the First World War. He watches his family grow and expand at a time of ominous new threats and dangers. The Twin Towers fall, bombs blast London, banks collapse, whole economies teeter on the brink. Tony Blair offers hope with the Good Friday agreement, then embroils us in Iraq.

Michael enters his 60s, and finds grown-up responsibilities come his way. By the end of this diary, he’s in his first year as President of the Royal Geographical Society. His diary reflects his constant struggle against routine and repetition, and his irresistible and often nerve-shredding attraction to new challenges. Some work, some don’t, but by the end of this volume he’s reached the retirement age of 65. And he’s planning a new journey.

Michael Palin will give an illustrated talk on the latest chapter in his diary series at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Ahead of the tour, Michael said: “I constantly surprise myself with the sheer amount I took on.”

During the decade which his latest diary covers, Michael was awarded the CBE in 2000 for his services to TV and drama. He received a BAFTA Special Award in 2005 for Michael Palin and the Mystery of Hammershoi arts documentary which was shown on BBC TV.

Michael wrote and presented four travel series from 1999 to 2009, including Sahara with Michael Palin which won best documentary programme at the Television and Radio Industry Club Awards.

Tickets cost £42.70 for Michael Palin – There and Back at the Winding Wheel Theatre. To book, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk