Chesterfield concert will raise funds for The Crooked Spire musical

Harry Style is musical director of The Crooked Spire production.

The Crooked Spire - a medieval, murder-mystery musical - In Concert will be held at Chesterfield Parish Church on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2pm.

A song called Knives on the Street, which features in the musical, will echo the sentiment around the Knife Angel which is outside the church.

Ashgate Heritage Arts is aiming to stage the full-length show at the town’s Pomegranate Theatre in May next year.

The musical has been written by Mary Hennessy, Martin Coslett and Peter Gray and is based on Chris Nickson’s novel The Crooked Spire.

Jake Smith, who has worked with the National Theatre, is the director. Harry Style of Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts is the musical director.