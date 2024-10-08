Chesterfield author's show is inspired by literary icons the Bronte sisters
Becky Clayton, who lives in Spital, is an author and poet whose interest in the Brontes began in 1978, the year that Kate Bush released her groundbreaking single Wuthering Heights.
She will team up with Scottish singer and Celtic harp player Pauline Vallance for An Evening with the Brontes in Words and Music. The presentation at St Leonard’s Church, Spital on Friday, October 18, will reveal what it was like to be a little Bronte growing up in the early years of the 19th century and how their childhood experiences inspired their greatest work.
Singer/songwriter Pauline comes to Spital after a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe with her show What the Brontes Did at the Fringe.
Pauline has also performed her unique ‘Song Swap-o-Rama’, which is similar to the famous One song to the tune of another featured on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue.
