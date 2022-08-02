Chesterfield actor tours hard-hitting PTSD play to Edinburgh Fringe

Steve Cowley will present Battle Cry, by Matt Fox, at the world-famous Edinburgh Fringe.

Steve Cowley will perform Battle Cry, a story of a former soldier struggling with PTSD, from August 11 to 17, and from August 20 to 28.

It’s the first time that Steve has headlined a show at Edinburgh and when he’s not on stage he will sleep in his converted van and distribute his own fliers. This is theatre on a shoestring, demonstrating the passion behind the play and its creatives’ determination.

Matt Fox, writer of Battle Cry, undertook considerable research to devise a fictional monologue that offers its audience an authentic glance into the harrowing inner life of a PTSD sufferer with 25 years’ military service. Steve, 43, a member of Hasland Theatre Company, contributed ideas and writing alongside his acting talent.

Steve said: “The response to the play has exceeded our expectations; to be given the opportunity to be the voice of a PTSD sufferer on a platform such as Edinburgh, and in a play such as Battle Cry, is a real privilege. “

Earlier this year, Steve staged the monologue in Hasland Club for an audience of Royal British Legion members. Their generous feedback gave Steve and Matt greater belief in the power of their project. One military spouse said:”I will forever be grateful for (Steve’s) performance and allowing (my partner) to feel it’s ok to talk about his past.” Following this experience, the creative team decided to chase further performance opportunities.

Battle Cry was staged at Durham Fringe last week and will be performed at Camden Fringe (August 9 ) before its Edinburgh run.