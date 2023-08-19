Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain – NEW! is a splendiferously funny hour-long show in which two actors play multiple historical roles.

Will you be conquered by William? Will you sink or swim with King Henry I? Go house hunting with Henry VIII! Join the gorgeous Georgians as they take over England! Break into Buckingham Palace and hide from the Queen Victoria!

These are just some of the fascinating true stories that the audience will discover when the show lands at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel Theatre on Sunday, September 3. There will be two performances, starting at 1.30pm and 5pm.

Crazy characters and rude rulers, singing and dancing feature in a fantastic show that takes a hysterical journey through Britain’s barmy past….it’s history with the nasty bits left in. Perfect entertainment for those aged from 5 to 105 who wonder what it would be like to meet colourful characters from the past or to stimulate children’s interest in history.

Barmy Britain - NEW! is written by Neal Foster based on Terry Deary’s bestselling Horrible Histories books, which celebrate their 30th anniversary this year. Terry Deary is the world's bestselling non-fiction author for children and one of the most popular children’s authors in the country. He has written 200 books which have been translated into 42 different languages. His 50 Horrible Histories titles have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide from China to Brazil!

Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain - NEW! is directed by Neal Foster, design is by Jackie Trousdale, lighting by Jason Taylor, and sound by Nick Sagar, music by Matthew Scott and choreography by Kenn Oldfield.

The production is by Birmingham Stage Company, one of the world’s top theatre companies for families. They have produced all the Horrible Histories live stage shows since 2005. The BSC have also created the smash-hit productions of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny, Demon Dentist and Billionaire Boy and adaptations of Roald Dahl stories like George’s Marvellous Medicine.