Jacob Nussey tops the night of comedy at The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 18, 2024.

Jacob Nussey, a semi-finalist in British Comedian of the Year, tops a laughter-filled evening in Derbyshire.

He brings his surreal and often dark style of humour to The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 18, 2024.

Jacob’s credits include winning Funhouse’s Should I Stay or Should I Go competition.

Also appearing will be Hazel Donovan with her mixture of funny observation, smart one liners and storytelling with a surprising twist.

Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Tim Biglowe, Jack Channell and Laura Goodwin.

Spiky MIke will compere the show which starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £7 in advance. Book online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk