Check out comedian's winning talent in Derbyshire's night of laughter
He brings his surreal and often dark style of humour to The Blessington Carriage, Derby on November 18, 2024.
Jacob’s credits include winning Funhouse’s Should I Stay or Should I Go competition.
Also appearing will be Hazel Donovan with her mixture of funny observation, smart one liners and storytelling with a surprising twist.
Completing the line-up are up and coming comedians, Tim Biglowe, Jack Channell and Laura Goodwin.
Spiky MIke will compere the show which starts at 8pm.
Tickets cost £7 in advance. Book online at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
