Greek grub, French fare and Turkish treats are among the dishes to tantalise the tastebuds in eateries that have opened their doors across town.
How many of these have you visited?
1. Food businesses
Chapter Two, Smashed & Pulled, Soresby Street Cafe have all opened within the last 12 months. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Spire Fryer, Stephenson Place, Chesterfield
Sandy Singh launched his new chip shop in September 2024 where he serves freshly cooked cod and haddock alongside kebabs, burgers and Pukka Pies. Photo: Spire Fryer
3. Istanbul Meze Bar, Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield
This new Turkish and Mediterranean barbecue restaurant opened its doors in August 2024, offering a variety of dishes including steaks, seafood, pizzas and pasta. The restaurant is running a Turkish night on October 31, 2024 which will feature a dance performance by Eleanor from Taste of Cairo. Photo: Istanbul Meze Bar/Facebook
4. The Savvy Baker, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield
The Savvy Baker, located on the corner of York House, opened its doors in August 2024 and serves brownies, sweet snacks, coffee and iced drinks. Photo: Gay Bolton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.