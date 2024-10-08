Check out 11 new food businesses launched in Chesterfield during last 12 months

Chesterfield has welcomed a variety of new businesses offering food throughout the past 12 months – from coffee houses to a bakery and a chip shop.

Greek grub, French fare and Turkish treats are among the dishes to tantalise the tastebuds in eateries that have opened their doors across town.

How many of these have you visited?

Chapter Two, Smashed & Pulled, Soresby Street Cafe have all opened within the last 12 months.

1. Food businesses

Sandy Singh launched his new chip shop in September 2024 where he serves freshly cooked cod and haddock alongside kebabs, burgers and Pukka Pies.

2. Spire Fryer, Stephenson Place, Chesterfield

This new Turkish and Mediterranean barbecue restaurant opened its doors in August 2024, offering a variety of dishes including steaks, seafood, pizzas and pasta. The restaurant is running a Turkish night on October 31, 2024 which will feature a dance performance by Eleanor from Taste of Cairo.

3. Istanbul Meze Bar, Derby Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield

The Savvy Baker, located on the corner of York House, opened its doors in August 2024 and serves brownies, sweet snacks, coffee and iced drinks.

4. The Savvy Baker, St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield

