Enjoy a fantastic day out in the magnificent grounds of Chatsworth this Easter holiday (photo: www.shoot360.co.uk)

Families visiting Chatsworth during the Easter holidays can enjoy seasonal celebrations, hands-on activities and outdoor adventures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved Easter Egg Hunt will return to the farmyard, inviting children to search for hidden treasures. Little explorers can also take part in the interactive Family Trail through the garden, where they’ll discover the trout stream rapids, fossil spotting, and colourful flowers in the kitchen garden.

For those looking to get creative, The Old Potting Shed will host Water Marbling and Paint Blowing Workshops, letting imaginations run wild as children experiment with swirling colours and playful paint-blowing techniques.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budding adventurers can become Fresh Water Explorers, taking part in hands-on sessions where they can make leaf boats and spot fascinating creatures that call the Trout Stream home.

Make friends with a guinea pig in Chatsworth Farmyard (photo: Helena Dolby)

Families can explore the Pinetum, where children can test their balance and agility on newly installed natural play equipment beneath the towering trees from the Americas, Africa and Asia.

Meet the adorable new arrivals alongside the rare breeds that call Chatsworth’s Farmyard home. Animal handling and feeding sessions offer the opportunity to get up close to guinea pigs and chicks, while tractor and trailer rides provide a scenic journey through the estate.

The family favourite adventure playground offers the perfect place to burn off energy, with climbing walls, swings, racing slides, and even a zip wire. Parents can relax with a coffee from the on-site cafe while children enjoy hours of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasonal craft workshops running on selected dates give children the chance to decorate their own Easterkeepsakes to take hom.

Feed the four-legged residents of Chatsworth Farmyard (photo: Helena Dolby)

Those wishing to explore the wider estate can venture into Stand Wood for a day of den building, using natural materials to create woodland hideaways. For anyone who loves exploring the great outdoors, seasonal nature spotting offers a wonderful way to learn about the birds, insects, and wildflowers that make Chatsworth their home during spring.

Emma Flack, head of visitor experience at Chatsworth, said: "Spring is such a wonderful time to enjoy everything Chatsworth has to offer, and Easter is always a highlight for families.

“Whether it’s exploring the garden, meeting new arrivals in the farmyard, or joining in on the Easter Egg Hunt, we’re excited to welcome visitors for an Easter holiday full of adventure and discovery."

Easter at Chatsworth runs from April 5 to 21, 2025. Many activities are included with house, garden and farmyard tickets. To book, visit: www.chatsworth.org/visit-chatsworth/book-tickets