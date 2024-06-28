Members of Chatsworth Players rehearsing for Twelfth Night which they will tour to outdoor spaces around Derbyshire.

Award-winning theatre company Chatsworth Players is heading to outdoor venues in Derbyshire with Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

One of theatre’s original rom-coms, Twelfth Night is full of unrequited love, mistaken identities, swordfights, and general tomfoolery.

The company normally performs in the theatre at Chatsworth House, which only seats 100 people. With only six performances for each show, tickets usually sell out weeks in advance.

Lindsay Jackson, who chairs Chatsworth Players, said: “Performing out of doors at seven venues across Derbyshire means more people will have the

opportunity to see the show. Shakespeare’s plays were all originally performed outdoors so it will aim to be a very authentic production.”

The Players’ production of A Midsummer Nights’ Dream (also directed by Lindsay Jackson) won the NODA East Midlands Representative’s special award for 2023, so expectations are high for another excellent production.

Twelfth Night will be performed at the following venues: July 11 – Whirlow Brook Hall, Sheffield at 7pm; July 12 – Cromford Mills at 7pm; July 13 – The Whitworth, Darley Dale at 7pm; July 14 – Eyam Hall at 2pm; July 18 – Wildhive, Callow Hall, Ashbourne at 7pm; July 19 – Over Haddon Village Hall at 7pm; July 20 – Park Rangers House, Chatsworth at 7pm; July 21 – Park Rangers House at 2pm

Tickets cost £12.50 and are available from the Chatsworth Players website, www.chatsworthplayers.com