Maggie Ford, who is directing Chatsworth Players' production of Our Country's Good, and Saul Hewish, director of Rideout, Creative Arts for Rehabilitation.

Derbyshire veteran actor and director Maggie Ford is helming a production of Our Country’s Good which will be performed by Chatsworth Players.

Our Country’s Good, which will be staged in Bakewell and Wirksworth in November, is a gritty comedy-drama set in the yet-to-be-named Australia of the late 18th century where officers and convicts in the first penal colony are coming to grips with their new realities. When one of the officers makes a request to put on a play using the convicts as actors, it creates turmoil amongst the officers. Should prisoners be punished or given the chance to act in a ‘frippery play’? But the play transforms both the officers and convicts in unexpected and often hilarious ways.

The convicts in New South Wales did, in fact, stage The Recruiting Officer under the direction of 2nd Lieutenant Ralph Clark. The characters in the play are all based on real people, who lived and breathed, and wrote letters and journals, and recorded these events.

Maggie Ford has had a long connection to Timberlake Wertenbaker’s play, having had an input into some of the research for the original production at the Royal Court Theatre in London in the late Eighties. RADA trained Maggie worked with Clean Break, a theatre company for women ex-offenders whose work featured on Channel 4.

Chatsworth Players will perform Our Country’s Good at the Medway Centre, Bakewell from November 15 to 17 and at Wirksworth Town Hall from November 21 to 23, 2024, with all performances starting at 7.30pm.

As is usual with their autumn production, Chatsworth Players will be raising money for a charity that relates to the themes of the play. This year they are supporting Rideout, Creative Arts for Rehabilitation. The MIdlands-based organisation was established in 1999 in order to develop innovative, arts-based approaches to working with prisoners and staff within UK prisons. Proceeds from programme sales and the bar will be donated to Rideout and there will be collecting tins at the performances.

Saul Hewish, the founder of Rideout, said: “We are thrilled to be the chosen charity for this forthcoming production. The themes in Our Country’s Good ally closely with our beliefs about the value of theatre in prison. Money raised will be used towards supporting our core costs which include enabling research and development of new prison-based projects.”

Our Country’s Good, which is suitable for 16+ years is on the A-level syllabus this year so Chatsworth Players are offering a student ticket price for the first time. Student tickets, priced £12.50, are available for the performances at the Medway Centre, Bakewell only.

General admission tickets cost £15. All tickets available from www.chatsworthplayers.com