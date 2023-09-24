Members of Chatsworth Players in rehearsal for Steel Magnolias which they will perform at Chasworth House theatre from October 5-7 and from October 12-14, 2023.

Chatsworth Players’ production in October will be directed by Alicia Bloundele, who has previously directed Out of the Cage and Memory of Water for High Tor Players. Alicia said: “The cast are working on their lines, accents and bouffants to bring this well-loved story to the Chatsworth stage. We’ve really hit the ground running with Steel Magnolias and this has only been possible with the stellar commitment from the cast and backstage support team.”

Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama about six female friends in the American south. The play takes place in the 1980s in Northern Louisiana. Set in a beauty parlour owned by Truvy, who is joined by her new assistant Annelle, the women meet once a week for a gossip and a giggle while Truvy makes them beautiful. Mother and daughter, M'Lynn and Shelby, are at odds over everything from Shelby's wedding colours to how Shelby manages her Type 1 diabetes. Local curmudgeon Ouiser and her lifelong friend Clairee test and tease each other as only lifelong friends can. Small town gossip, family friction, and true-life tragedy are all contained in this modern classic that will make you laugh a lot, cry a little, and remind you to appreciate the true friendships and bonds that we develop through our lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Players will be raising money for Diabetes UK at the performances from October 5 to 14. Tickets are £16.50 and are available from the website www.chatsworthplayers.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chatsworth Players’’ work receives critical acclaim (they were nominated by NODA for best play in 2022) and their shows sell out so early booking is advised.