Learn circus skills at Chatsworth Family Festival which is running from May 30 to June 1, 2025.

Chatsworth Family Festival is returning to the historic garden for its second year this May half-term, promising three days of creativity, connection and fun.

The festival, which runs from May 30 until June 1, offers author workshops, live performances, music, circus skills, nature discovery and creative craft sessions – included at no extra cost with all tickets.

On Friday, May 30, Hannah Ormandy, author of the Emotion Explorers series, will lead fun interactive workshops throughout the day which aim to help children understand and express their emotions through storytelling and art.

Day two of the festival will see acclaimed author Bethan Woollvin take centre stage, delivering sessions based on her joyful new book, These Are My Rocks.

Children’s author Lydia Monks will round off the festival on the final day by introducing her latest non-fiction children’s book about the wives of Henry VIII, with three sessions throughout the day.

Elsewhere, the Big Top Tent will host four dazzling circus performances each day, alongside workshops where aspiring circus enthusiasts of all ages can learn to juggle, hula hoop and walk the tightwire.

For theatre fans, live performances of The Wind in the Willows will be staged on Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 2pm and 4pm near the Emperor Fountain, offering a magical retelling of a timeless classic.

Families can also join the Chatsworth floristry team to create seasonal floral crafts in the Rose Garden and Serpent Terrace, whilst the Into Wilderness team will lead bushcraft, archery and forest bathing sessions from their home on the Serpentine Grass.

Sheffield-based performers Concerteenies will bring music and storytelling to life during pop-up workshops. Sporty youngsters can take part in the Mini Olympics on Salisbury Lawn, while budding musicians flex their talents at energetic drumming workshops.

All festival activities are included free with entry to the garden and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of a commitment to make Chatsworth more accessible for families, the price of Family Friends Memberships has been reduced this year. Members enjoy unlimited visits to the house, garden, farmyard and playground during open season, as well as complimentary parking, and tickets to the most popular events, including Christmas at Chatsworth, the Christmas market and the Chatsworth Country Fair.

Memberships can be bought online and all income from memberships and ticket sales goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity, to help maintain the house, garden, farmyard and collection.

Chatsworth is also continuing to offer Universal Credit tickets, which are priced at £3 for adults and £1 for children. They include access to the house, garden and farmyard. Full details are available on the Chatsworth website.

For more information and tickets, go to www.chatsworth.org/events/chatsworth-family-festival